UPDATE: Traffic Lights in Blepre have been fixed

By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to Mayor Lorentz, the traffic lights have been fixed at the intersection of State Route 7 and Farson Street.

Original story:

The traffic lights at the corner of State Route 7 and Farson Street are malfunctioning.

The city of Belpre says it is aware of the problem, and expects it to be fixed Thursday.

In the meantime, Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz and Police Chief Michael Stump want to remind drivers that the flashing yellow means to slow down, and the red flashing light means to stop.

Mayor Lorentz went on to say that if you are able to avoid the area, do so until the lights are fixed.

Chief Stump wanted to remind drivers that the speed limit is 50 miles per hour on that section of State Route 7.

