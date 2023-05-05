988 service number seeing significant use in first year in West Virginia

Mental health agencies are seeing more people using available services that are offered to help those in need.
Mental health agencies are seeing more people using available services that are offered to help those in need.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Mental Health Awareness Month, Mental health agencies are seeing a significant increase in people using services to help them in times of need.

First Choice Services marketing director, Sheila Moran says that many West Virginians are using the hotline services offered. One of them includes the new 988 number — or suicide prevention hotline.

Moran says that this is a good sign to see, as it shows more awareness for the service it provides.

“We know that these services are lifesaving. It’s very important if someone feels they’re in any kind of a crisis that they reach out and get some help. Get some help today. It’s 24-7,” says Moran.

If you are feeling you or someone you know could be in danger of harming themselves, you can call or text the 988 number for its services.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Byrd was arrested for sex crimes involving a nine-year-old.
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man wanted for child molestation of 9-year-old girl
One person is dead following a two-car head on collision at the intersection of Emerson Avenue...
One person is dead following a two-car head on collision in Parkersburg Wednesday morning
Obituary: Little, Charles Matthew
Claremont Blaine Tennant
Obituary: Tennant, Claremont Blaine
Donald "Steven" Greathouse
Obituary: Greathouse, Donald “Steven”

Latest News

Alan Kieffer pleads guilty to lesser offense of first of three counts.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
WP Snyder boat tours
WP Snyder boat tours officially open for the season
Local pools looking for lifeguards
Local pools are in search for lifeguards for this upcoming season
Camden Clark Foundation holds nurses alumnae luncheon
Camden Clark Foundation holds nurses alumnae luncheon