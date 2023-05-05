Camden Clark Foundation holds nurses alumnae luncheon

The Camden Clark Foundation is holding a luncheon for its past and future in nursing.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Camden Clark Foundation came together for a luncheon capping off National Nurses Week.

The Foundation hosted a luncheon with former nurses. These former nurses are a part of the Camden Clark School of Nursing, whose last graduating class was in 1969.

A part of this luncheon, two nursing students in college are each receiving $2 thousand scholarships to continue their education. These two recipients are Olivia Cress from Ritchie County and Regan Smith from Tyler County. Both of them are nursing students at West Virginia University.

“I’m really appreciative of the Camden Clark Foundation. This scholarship is going to help me out a lot with schooling. I’m going into my junior year. I’m really looking forward to coming back here and starting my career. So, I live here now, and this is going to be a great place to come back and start working as a nurse,” says Smith.

Camden Clark Foundation executive director, Kim Couch says that this shows a lot of the community that comes with the nursing profession.

“I think it’s amazing that they practice such teamwork in their professional lives. But many of these women haven’t been actually working over the last few years or so. But they still want to get together and reminisce about nursing and talk about nursing school. It’s such a hugely important part of their lives and their life’s work is caring for others,” says Couch.

Superior Toyota Hyundai owner, T.R. Hathaway also presented a $2 thousand check to the Camden Clark Foundation that will be designated for the nursing scholarships for local students. Hathaway is doing this in honor of his aunt, Janet Loray Hathaway Snook who was a 1961 graduate of the Camden Clark School of Nursing.

