Carty Ramsay signs with Fairmont State for swimming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Carty Ramsay, a senior from Parkersburg High School, has officially signed with Fairmont State University to continue his swimming career as well as academics at the next level.

After a long career of swimming in Parkersburg, Carty now uses his skills and expertise to get himself a college education while also continuing the sport he loves.

While competing for the Falcons swim team, Carty also plans to study cybersecurity at Fairmont State.

