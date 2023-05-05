Carty Ramsay signs with Fairmont State for swimming

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Carty Ramsay, a senior from Parkersburg High School, has officially signed with Fairmont State University to continue his swimming career as well as academics at the next level.

After a long career of swimming in Parkersburg, Carty now uses his skills and expertise to get himself a college education while also continuing the sport he loves.

While competing for the Falcons swim team, Carty also plans to study cybersecurity at Fairmont State.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a two-car head on collision at the intersection of Emerson Avenue...
One person is dead following a two-car head on collision in Parkersburg Wednesday morning
The car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon caused some traffic delays.
Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday
The Belpre City School District bond issue and levy has failed.
Unofficial election results - Belpre school levy fails for the 10th time
Nicholas Wade Carroll
Obituary: Carroll, Nicholas Wade
Sherry J. Deem
Obituary: Deem, Sherry J.

Latest News

Baseball and softball scores from May 4
Scoreboard: May 4, 2023
Joey Ramsey signs with West Liberty
Joey Ramsey signs with West Liberty
Ravenswood H.S. seeing success in first year of eSports program
Ravenswood H.S. seeing success in first year of eSports program
Joey Ramsey (center) signs with West Liberty University for football
Joey Ramsey signs with West Liberty University for football