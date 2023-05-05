GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game

A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida father is facing charges after authorities say he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game.

The incident happened during a game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee on April 18.

According to the arrest warrant, the Osceola Sheriff’s Department says a 63-year-old umpire, who is a disabled veteran, got into an argument with a player’s son.

His father, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez, responded by angrily approaching the umpire and knocking him out, investigators say.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

A player's father was charged with punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Corrections)

Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.

The 41-year-old was held on a $1,500 bail and told not to attend any more Liberty High School games.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

