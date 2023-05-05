Local pools are in search for lifeguards for this upcoming season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pool season is getting closer day-by-day and as we get closer owner of ‘Professional Pool Management’ Mike Bishman says he is worried about the possibility of adjusted pool hours.

“The lifeguard shortage has actually been going on nationwide for the past 10 years. Last year it really started getting bad you saw facilities such as Athens and Columbus restricting hours due to staffing in general,” said Bishman.

With the thought of pool hours being cut short Bishman also mentioned he believes this can hurt the safety of local kids as well.

“With the surrounding rivers in our area I think it’s crucial that we have swimming pools open that way kids have somewhere to go where it is safe for them to swim. Otherwise they’re going to be in the creeks or rivers where it is not supervised and that’s one of the major assets of having lifeguards at swimming pools and swimming pools being open is knowing our kids are safe in the summer,” said Bishman.

Bishman manages six local pools. Beverly, Lowell, Marietta Aquatic Center, Belpre, Williamstown and Ravenswood City Pools are all pools looking for lifeguards. If you applied to be a lifeguard today Bishman says you wouldn’t be certified by the beginning of the season but you will be good to go soon after.

