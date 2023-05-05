Local Subaru dealer presents hefty check to the Salvation Army of Parkersburg

Louis Thomas Subaru donated $33,438 to the Salvation Army of Parkersburg.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Louis Thomas Subaru presented the Salvation Army of Parkersburg with a donation worth tens of thousands of dollars.

To be exact, the donation was $33,438.

Store owner Lou Thomas said it’s a part of Subaru’s Share the Love campaign.

“We see people in the downtown area. We see people on the sidewalk. We know the need firsthand and we thought there’s nowhere better to use the money than right here,” he said.

Anthony Rowe of the Salvation Army said of the donation, “It means the world. It means the world that we’re able to just brighten someone’s day, show the love of Jesus - that’s what I always say. This is going to allow us to continue to do that.”

Rowe said they’ve seen influxes in clients in their shelter as well as more people coming to their administrative office for help.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

