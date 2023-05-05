Man arrested in Meigs County on drug charges

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) -Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on May 4th 2023 the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at two residences. Those residences were on Oliver Street and Laurel Street in Middleport. The search warrants came after an extensive investigation into drug trafficking.

Upon entry being made into the Oliver Street residence, agents and deputies detained multiple individuals and conducted a search of the residence. While searching the residence, Agents located methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Taken into custody at the scene was Willie C. Causey, 40, of Middleport on charges of Possession of Heroin and Trafficking in Drugs.

Willie Causey is also facing an indictment through the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Tampering with Evidence.

A search of the residence located on Laurel Street in Middleport revealed a small quantity of suspected illicit drugs as well as drug paraphernalia. One person was detained at the scene and was later released upon completion of the search warrant.

