Marietta City Council designates funds towards addressing slum, blight, and nuisance remediation

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council unanimously voted to designate no more than $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards slum, blight, and nuisance remediation.

Council Member Mike Scales expects this to have a big impact. He said these properties create health and safety risks. He also said that they lower property value and that people steal from the properties.

Scales said that, in addition to this money, about $72,000 from the general fund budget has already gone towards taking down blight houses this year. That’s out of the $75,000 in the general fund budget designated towards the issue.

Scales said he hopes that in next year’s budget the city will have enough money to take down two to three houses a year. He added that this depends on whether or not funds work out the way they’d like.

Also at city council, during public forum, multiple residents asked the street committee to set up a meeting to address George Street. It’s a street multiple residents drew attention to at last city council meeting, calling it dangerous and bad for business. For background, click on the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/04/21/locals-call-marietta-city-council-repair-george-street/

