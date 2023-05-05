Meet Goldfield! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Goldfield also known as “Goldie”! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Goldfield is a ten-year-old Beagle! He is a very affectionate dog who likes to explore outside.

Goldfield also loves to lay on the couch and he is still very spunky at the age of ten!

Goldfield is not neutered but he is next in line to be neutered. He is great around other dogs, he loves children and other people.

If you would like to adopt Goldfield or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg head on over to www.hsop.org and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.