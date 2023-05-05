Obituary: Harrell, Edgar Gene

Edgar Gene Harrell, 93, of 133 Brant Drive in Reno, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 5, 1930, in Mount Vernon, NY, to Edgar and Jean Harrell. He was a graduate of Fairview High School and the University of Dayton.

Edgar served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from January 1950 to January 1954. He worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Cash Register Company in Dayton and retired from Kardex in 1996. He was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 64 in Marietta. Throughout life, Edgar loved both music and the game of golf.

He is survived by his wife Ella M. Harrell, whom he married December 10, 1967; daughters Christine A. (Craig) Korotko and Jennifer H. (Alan) Jonason; grandchildren Somer A. (Chris) Sumpter, Joshua E. Jonason, and Emily M. Jonason; great-grandchildren Roxie A. Sumpter and Ryan M. Sumpter. Edgar is also survived by one brother, William A. (Beverly) Harrell, one sister, Beatrice J. (Doug) Archer, two nephews, and one niece.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 10 until 12 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral service will follow at noon with Fr. David Huffman officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be observed. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

