Obituary: Hunt, Charles Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Charles Lee Hunt, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away on May 4, 2023, at his residence.

He was born December 9, 1963, in Friendly, WV, a son of the late Denver James and Juanita Ferguson Hunt. He was a construction worker and loved to fish, ride motorcycles, hunt deer, and be with his family.

Charles is survived by one son, Christopher “CJ” Hunt of Parkersburg; a daughter, Brandy Williams (Matthew) of Summerville, GA; one sister, Adrienna Gates (Doug) of Parkersburg; a brother, Roy Hunt of Vincent, OH; and two grandchildren, Oliver and Emma Williams of Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Shannon Adkins.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 8, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hunt family.

