Obituary: Park, Father Robert G.

Father Robert G. Park died May 3, 2023, in Wheeling at the age of 93. He was born in Parkersburg, W.Va., on July 25, 1929, the son of Rollie Park and Mary Hendershot Park. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947. He attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio; LaSalette College in Hartford, Conn.; St. Mary University in Baltimore, where he received his A.B. and Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology Degree; Ohio University, where he received a master’s in education; and West Virginia University College of Graduate Studies, where he received a Master of Arts.

Father Park was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Parkersburg by Bishop Thomas J. McDonnell. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg from 1957-1963. During that time, he was also a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School and then became principal of the school. In 1963, he was appointed assistant spiritual director at St. Joseph Preparatory Seminary in Vienna, W.Va., and then as a principal in 1966, as vice rector in 1969, and as rector in 1972. He then served as pastor of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Ravenswood, W.Va., from 1978-1982 and was in residence at St. Francis Xavier in Parkersburg in 1982.

Father Park opened the Center for Behavioral Counseling and Ministry (which was later named Behavioral Counseling and Ministry) for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in 1982. He was appointed the director that same year and served in the position for 41 years until his death. He also was Delegate of the Bishop for Clergy and later the Ministry Delegate for Clergy for the diocese, a position he served in for the last 36 years until his death.

Father Park assisted Kay Wharton in conducting 12-step retreats and Lou Tesconi in conducting retreats for persons living with AIDS. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Father Park would have celebrated his 66th anniversary of priesthood on June 1, 2023.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 10, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Parkersburg with Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, presiding. Father John Finnell will be the homilist for the Mass. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Additionally, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on May 18 at noon at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, W.Va., with Bishop Brennan presiding. Both Masses will be broadcast on the diocesan website (www.dwc.org). Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Damien Ministries, 2200 Rhode Island Avenue, Washington, DC 20018-0202.

