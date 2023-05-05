Obituary: Wenmoth, Ramona A.

Ramona A. Wenmoth, 92, of Vienna, WV, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Roane County to the late Opal Straight and Carl Cain.

She lived with her grandparents, William and Virginia Straight, until graduating from Spencer High School in 1947 and then moved to Vienna. She worked at O’Ames, Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, and Midland Grocery Company before retiring from Valley Savings & Loan. She became a member of Vienna Baptist Church in 1948 and was baptized there.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-one years, George H. Wenmoth; sister Lois (Depue) Casto; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather Ben Depue and brother Benjamin Depue.

Services will be Monday at 3:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. The entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

