Obituary: White, Yvonne Fay

By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Yvonne Fay White, 86, of Vienna, died April 17, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born on January 1, 1937, in Davisville, WV, on the family farm and was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Violet Ball Bush.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 13th, at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church or National Celiac Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

