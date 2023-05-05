Parkersburg law official says subcommittee gatherings were not in violation of sunshine laws

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a legal specialist with the Parkersburg attorney’s office, Tara Corvin, the U.R.A. subcommittee gatherings questions were raised over were not in violation of the sunshine laws.

In a late April Parkersburg URA meeting, council member J.R. Carpenter raised questions about whether two U.R.A. subcommittee gatherings violated sunshine laws. He pointed to a lack of public notice about the gatherings.

Corvin says that, under the law, site visits are not considered meetings therefore officials could not have broken sunshine laws.

According to council member Zach Stanley, officials were inspecting properties to help figure out what to do with them at both gatherings. No decisions were made at those meet-ups.

