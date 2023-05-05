Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is changing his plea in a case of possessing child pornography.

Alan Kieffer, 50, was arrested on February 7, 2022 for possession of images of children engaging in sexual behavior.

The criminal complaint says that law enforcement identified 26 video files that depicted child pornography on a server in Kieffer’s possession. Kieffer was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and pled guilty to a lesser offense of count one.

A sentencing date is set for July 20, 2023 in Judge Beane’s room.

