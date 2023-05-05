Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stephanie Wright pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances.

The plea is in regards to a 2021 Vienna drug raid that resulted in a total of four arrests.

Along with the arrests, authorities said they recovered 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.6 grams of suspected meth, digital scales and a lot of cash.

Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for July 20, 2023 at 11 am in Judge Beane’s courtroom.

You can read WTAP’s original coverage of the raid here:

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.