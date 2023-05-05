Six arrested following investigation in Washington County

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The execution of a search warrant lead to the arrest of six individuals on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from Belpre Police Department, the department conducted a months long investigation into complaints of drug related activities on Florence Street in Belpre.

Following the investigation, a search warrant was acquired for the 1000 block of Florence Street.

A press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and the sheriff’s office Special Response Team conducted the search warrant.

As agents searched the residence they located two separate bags of suspected fentanyl with a combined weight of 1.57 grams, and a drug kit containing a used hypodermic syringe.

Patrick Jackson was charged with possession of drugs, Samantha Stauffer was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, Jerry Dawidziak was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, and Ronnie Ray was charged with trafficking in drugs.

Joshua Gibson was charged with being a fugitive from justice on a West Virginia warrant, and Lee Charlton was found to have an active warrant out of Marietta on a charge of aggravated menacing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.