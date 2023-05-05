WP Snyder boat tours officially open for the season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WP Snyder boat tours in Marietta has officially opened up today.

On the tour you get full access to the boat which includes the captains deck, steering room, bedrooms and more.

The tours will only be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and you can purchase tickets at the Campus Martius museum.

Executive Director, Erin Augenstein, says she believes this summer the boat tours can become something that tourist come for from across the world.

“People come from all over the world specifically to see the Snyder, and people come from all over the world to see the Putnam house. In April alone at Campus Martius museum we had over 900 visitors and they came from 25 states not including Ohio and West Virginia and four foreign countries,” Augenstein said.

For more information you can contact the Campus Martius museum.

