Art exhibits and projects continue at First Unitarian Universalist Church

Free events are offered for aMAYzing art month.
Art Exhibit in Marietta
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The First Unitarian Universalist Church in Marietta opened its doors for the public to explore artwork from approximately 45 area artists on Friday.

One artist constructed a 12-foot-tall dragon to greet visitors on their way into the exhibit.

Artist ages range from two to 91 years old. The public had the opportunity to speak with some of the artists at the exhibit.

Veteran artist Perl Totman, most recently known for his tree carvings of historical figures in East Muskingum Park, recently cut back on his large carvings over health concerns.

However, his love for carving has not diminished. Totman took us back to his start in carving.

“I was born in 1931 and that was the height of the [great] depression. We didn’t waste anything. My mother let me carve bars of soap, but she always kept the chips and put them in the washing machine. I was carving faces when I was just a small child.”

Art Teacher Wendy O’Brien and other volunteers will work from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on youth arts projects at the church.

The free project will feature a non-steam train, public murals, and cotton handbags to replace single- use plastics.

Five to 17 years old is the preferred age range for Saturday’s event.

