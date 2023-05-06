Candlelight vigil honors veterans who've completed suicide.

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Friday night marked the first in a series of Silent Battle weekend events. The series aims to raise awareness for veteran suicide and mental health challenges such as PTSD.

Locals gathered at Armory Square to honor veterans who’ve completed suicide.

Denny Gossett, an active duty veteran who’s struggled with PTSD, was one of the speakers.

“There’s been times I nearly gave up…overwhelmed by the weight…pressure in darkness,” he said.

Gossett shared pieces of his story while giving a message of hope.

“If you’re fighting a battle of darkness, look for the light,” he said.

Despite the somber nature of the evening, hope was a common theme.

Silent Battle Committee’s Jared Smith said, “Become the lighthouse for others. In short, be the light for others, even if not for yourself, and, when that light returns, become the beacon. Become the lighthouse.”

There were five symbolic candles lit before everyone joined, sharing the flame….one for grief, one for courage, one for memories, one for love, and one for hope.

The visuals mirrored the theme of the night, locals gathered shoulder to shoulder holding light to the darkness.

