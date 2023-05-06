Officials aim to improve water pressure and storage capacity with incoming water tank

Belpre is getting a new water tank.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre is bringing in a bigger water tank to replace a smaller one. Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell said this will help with the city’s water pressure and water storage capacity.

According to Hoblitzell, the EPA says that they should have two and a half days worth of water storage capacity. Right now the city has one day worth of capacity. That will double with the new tank coming in.

When the new tank comes in, the city’s two old tanks will be decommissioned, according to Hoblitzell.

She added that the new tank will not immediately be used at full capacity. It will be a gradual process to prevent damage from a sudden increase in pressure.

When it comes to the impact of low water pressure, Hoblitzell used the hospital as an example.

“When the hospital came in and they were trying to do their sprinkler test, if they don’t have enough pressure they can’t pass the test so, when the cancer center went in, I think we did that test maybe three times before we could get it to pass because of the pressure,” she said.

Hoblitzell pointed to several areas in the city with low water pressure.

Keeping up with water pressure is especially important with more businesses coming to the area.

“So the more businesses that come in, the lower that pressure’s going to be. You got more people using the water,” Hoblitzell explained.

The tank will cost about $3.5 million, according to Hoblitzell. This will be paid for through water bills, which increased a year to a year and a half ago. This should allow the city to apply for a loan, which should be paid off in 10 years.

Hoblitzell said construction should start in January. The project is currently in the design phase.

