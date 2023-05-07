Children’s Toy and Doll Museum open their doors to the public

The Children's Toy and Doll Museum has opened it's doors to the public
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend the Children’s Toy and Doll Museum in Marietta celebrated the opening of their doors for the season.

The museum will be open until the end of October on Saturdays and Sundays from 1- 4 p.m.

But if you went last year you might notice some different things at the museum. During their offseason they added storage, new exhibits, new lighting and other changes to make the experience better.

Board member, Mabry O’Donnell, believes the museum we have here is a hidden gem due to it’s exclusivity.

“Not every town has a children’s doll and toy museum. I would suggest that a majority of people who come through the museum are adults but then they come back and bring their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. It’s for history, entertainment, education and excitement,” O’Donnell said.

The museum is a donation based, volunteer museum so if you are interested in donating toys you can take your donations to the museum at 206 Gilman Avenue.

