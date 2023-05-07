Kentucky Derby party benefits Oakland Estate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Historic Oakland Estate in Parkersburg opened its doors for a Kentucky Derby watch party.

Guests arrived in derby attire to enjoy southern spirits and food.

In 2015, WVU at Parkersburg Foundation received Oakland Estate as a gift from the family of Betty Lutz after her passing.

Betty Lutz hosted an annual Kentucky Derby party and the foundation is keeping with the tradition.

Brooke Buchanan, marketing specialist with WVUP expressed the financial importance of events such as this.

“So, anybody that has lived in an old home its relatively expensive to upkeep, so every fundraiser we have at Oakland goes to the home directly to be able to keep the doors open and the structure alive.”

In June, a West Virginia Day celebration will also be held at the historic estate.

