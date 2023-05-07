Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Willie Causey was arrested for drugs in Meigs County, Ohio.
Man arrested in Meigs County on drug charges
Island Belle Captain has ties to the island
This is Home: Island Belle Boat Captian has special ties to Blennerhassett Island

Latest News

Children's Toy and Doll Museum
Children’s Toy and Doll Museum open their doors to the public
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
At least eight people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a Texas outlet mall on...
Deadly mass shooting at Texas mall
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert