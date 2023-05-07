Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio APME Broadcasting Swards were Sunday afternoon and two of WTAP’s own placed second in several categories.

Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek were recognized for their hard work this past year.

Phyllis Smith won second place for best broadcast writing and second place for best producer for small tv market.

Evan Lasek won second place for best sportscast for small tv market.

The banquet was at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center in Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Phyllis Smith, WTAP wins second place in two categories (WTAP)

Evan Lasek, WTAP, wins second place in Ohio APME Broadcast award (WTAP)

