Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One lane is closed on I-77 Northbound due to a vehicle fire.

According to dispatch, a call came in just after 10 pm for a vehicle that caught fire on I-77 Northbound just past mile marker 180.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

Agencies that responded were Williamstown Fire Department and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.

