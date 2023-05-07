Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One lane is closed on I-77 Northbound due to a vehicle fire.

According to dispatch, a call came in just after 10 pm for a vehicle that caught fire on I-77 Northbound just past mile marker 180.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

Agencies that responded were Williamstown Fire Department and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.

We will provide updates as they become available.

