PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta

The dedication will take place at Gold Star Park on Sunday at 2 p.m. The event is rain or shine.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Preparations are being made for the Silent Battle Dedication Ceremony in Marietta.

The PTSD and Suicide Awareness Memorial Monument is the third Silent Battle ever made and the first Silent Battle in the nation to be permanently displayed.

Michelle White, committee member for Silent Battle says their theme is courage to heal.

“A courage to heal is both for surviving families and veterans because there is hope out there. We are going to have resources for families and veterans. We hope to make that reach out to everyone.”

The Eyes of Freedom Outdoor Display will also be at Gold Star Park. Attendees are recommended to arrive before the 2 p.m. start time to allow time for parking.

