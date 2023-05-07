Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Willie Causey was arrested for drugs in Meigs County, Ohio.
Man arrested in Meigs County on drug charges
Island Belle Captain has ties to the island
This is Home: Island Belle Boat Captian has special ties to Blennerhassett Island

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
Marble enthusiasts showed up to see marbles of all colors
20th Anniversary for West Virginia Marble Club
Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima...
To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later
The blood donations are for trauma month
American Red Cross seeks blood donations
Vehicle caught fire on I-77N near mile marker 180
One lane closed due to vehicle fire