Aiden Blake signs with West Virginia Wesleyan

By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 7, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Aiden Blake has officially signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to continue his basketball career and academic career at the next level.

After an eventful career with the Parkersburg South Patriots capped off with a great senior year, Aiden uses his skills on the court to get himself a college education while also continuing the sport he loves.

While playing basketball for the Bobcats, Aiden will be studying education in his time at Wesleyan.

