Belpre and Marietta wound care centers recognized as Centers of Distinction

The award comes from Healogics, the largest provider of wound care services in the country.
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System’s wound care centers in Belpre and Marietta have been recognized as Centers of Distinction. The award comes from Healogics, the largest provider of wound care services in the country.

This is the third year in a row that the Marietta and Belpre centers have received this recognition.

Jeremy Woodard, the program director of the two wound care centers, said only about 20% of the 600-plus centers in Healogic’s network are recognized as Centers of Distinction. Woodard spoke on why the Belpre and Marietta centers made the cut. “Our doctors go above and beyond, all of our our providers here,” Woodard said. “We have, you know, vascular surgery represented, we have general surgery represented, podiatry. So it doesn’t matter what the wound is that comes in; we have different people that can specialize specifically for that wound, and that’s what sets us above and beyond what a lot of wound centers can offer.

Woodard said Memorial Health System’s wound care staff work every day to stick to their mission statement of “Find. Treat. Heal.”

