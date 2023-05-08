Boil notice for Union Williams Public Service District

(wcjb)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water notice has been issued for parts of the Union Williams Public Service District (PSD) in Wood County.

The water boil notice went into effect on Sunday, May 7, 2023, due to possible contamination in the main line.

The notice applies to Garrison Lane, specifically 736 to 1134 Garrison Lane, according to a statement from Union Williams PSD.

Boil all water for one minute and let it cool before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.

Union Williams PSD will inform those impacted by the notice when the water is safe to use.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith place in the Ohio APME Broadcast awards.
Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

Latest News

Glenville State University Associate Provost Dr. Mari Clements (at podium) recognizes members...
Glenville State University holds 149th Commencement
WTAP Midday Weather Forecast with Henry Grof
Campus Martius museum
Campus Martius Museum becomes a 2023 Blue Star museum
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns logo contest finalists revealed