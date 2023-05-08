Boil notice for Union Williams Public Service District

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water notice has been issued for parts of the Union Williams Public Service District (PSD) in Wood County.

The water boil notice went into effect on Sunday, May 7, 2023, due to possible contamination in the main line.

The notice applies to Garrison Lane, specifically 736 to 1134 Garrison Lane, according to a statement from Union Williams PSD.

Boil all water for one minute and let it cool before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.

Union Williams PSD will inform those impacted by the notice when the water is safe to use.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

