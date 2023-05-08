Campus Martius Museum becomes a 2023 Blue Star museum

Campus Martius museum
Campus Martius museum(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning May 20 Campus Martius museum will officially become a 2023 Blue Star museum.

This means that the museum will allow free access to military personnel and up to five family members.

This idea started from a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

Executive Director, Erin Augenstein, says the decision was easy because of the history of Marietta.

Oh it is a very easy decision our whole area was built with those revolutionary war veterans and then later on down the line civil war and other war veterans. It’s really important for us to recognize our history with our military and then also appreciate them in the present and plan for their families in the future,” Augenstein said.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance to the Campus Martius museum.

