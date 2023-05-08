Cannon blast set for Civil War Field Day

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – There will be a cannon blast for Civil War Field Day in Marietta.

Civil War Field Day is hosted by the Campus Martius Museum for students in the area, according to a statement from the Northwest Territory Museum Society Campus Martius and Ohio River Museums.

The event will take place at Muskingum Park in Marietta, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

To conclude the event, there will be a cannon blast around 1:15-1:30 p.m.

Local businesses and law enforcement have been notified of the blast.

Students from Marietta City Schools, Marietta St. Mary’s, Wood County Christian, and Parkersburg Catholic High will attend Civil War Field Day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge

Latest News

Entries open for W.Va. State Fair
Glenville State University Associate Provost Dr. Mari Clements (at podium) recognizes members...
Glenville State University holds 149th Commencement
Boil notice for Union Williams Public Service District
WTAP Midday Weather Forecast with Henry Grof