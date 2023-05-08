Cannon blast set for Civil War Field Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – There will be a cannon blast for Civil War Field Day in Marietta.

Civil War Field Day is hosted by the Campus Martius Museum for students in the area, according to a statement from the Northwest Territory Museum Society Campus Martius and Ohio River Museums.

The event will take place at Muskingum Park in Marietta, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

To conclude the event, there will be a cannon blast around 1:15-1:30 p.m.

Local businesses and law enforcement have been notified of the blast.

Students from Marietta City Schools, Marietta St. Mary’s, Wood County Christian, and Parkersburg Catholic High will attend Civil War Field Day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.