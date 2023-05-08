Cleveland Browns logo contest finalists revealed
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns asked fans to submit their best work for a new logo last month, and the five best have been selected.
The logos will be mixed with three additional local designs for the final round of voting, which opens on May 10 and closes in early June.
The Dawg Pound voiced their support for the following logos, all of which have been selected to go into the final round:
The next round of voting is set to begin on May 10.
