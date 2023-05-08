Cleveland Browns logo contest finalists revealed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns asked fans to submit their best work for a new logo last month, and the five best have been selected.

The logos will be mixed with three additional local designs for the final round of voting, which opens on May 10 and closes in early June.

The Dawg Pound voiced their support for the following logos, all of which have been selected to go into the final round:

We're nearing the final stage! Every 30 minutes throughout the morning we'll be revealing our 5️⃣ finalists for the last round of voting to become the official logo of the #DawgPound.



First up, you all decided the most popular fan submitted design was Emily Morgan's! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Uk8KZvGx9b — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

next dog logo option! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/D4fhq7WXcj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

this one has some grit to it 😤 pic.twitter.com/Wy1BOFRe2t — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

this design is clean 😯 pic.twitter.com/nA9Gwf1Eka — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

more of a throwback look here pic.twitter.com/76QVMHkuHM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

Alright, to sum it up, here are the 5️⃣ finalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 pic.twitter.com/Non04jQKar — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

The next round of voting is set to begin on May 10.

