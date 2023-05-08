Glenville State University holds 149th Commencement

Glenville State University Associate Provost Dr. Mari Clements (at podium) recognizes members of the platform party during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – The 149th Commencement Ceremony was recently held at Glenville State University (GSU) recently.

The GSU Class of 2023 took part in the ceremony on Saturday, May 6.

The graduating class was made up of students receiving associate and bachelor’s degrees in a variety of academic areas, according to a statement from GSU.

During the ceremony, graduating students Jared Bishop and Christian Davila were recognized as Student Pioneers of the Year. Dr. Kevin Evans was honored with the Outstanding Faculty Award.

Additionally, 16 members of the GSU Class of 1973 returned and were honored as 50-year graduates, a spring commencement tradition.

Fall classes at Glenville State begin on Monday, August 14, 2023.

