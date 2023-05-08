Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023

A trial is being continued involving a Marietta man charged in connection with a stabbing death in Marietta in March 2022.
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023
Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Clerk of Courts says the trial for Oscar Hernandez Diaz is to be continued to a time period of either late September to October later this year.

Hernandez Diaz is accused of fatally stabbing a man named Abraham Olvera in March of 2022 with his brother, Isaac.

The clerk of courts say it is because of the defendant needing an interpreter — because of Hernandez Diaz being primarily Spanish-speaking — and there is a scheduling conflict in getting the interpreter.

Isaac has already pled guilty to attempted felonious assault in February, and he will not be sentenced until Oscar’s trial is close to being over.

At this time, there is no new trial date set for the Hernandez Diaz trial.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

For more information on this case, you can click the links below:

Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta (wtap.com)

Hernandez Diaz headed to trial for felony murder in May (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith place in the Ohio APME Broadcast awards.
Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

Latest News

A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
American Red Cross blood drives
Upcoming blood drive dates for the American Red Cross
Silent Battle memorial
Silent Battle Memorial has been unveiled at Gold Star Park
Workforce shortages, forensic group homes among topics discussed in Interim Health and Human...
Workforce shortages, forensic group homes among topics discussed in Interim Health and Human Services Accountability Committee meeting