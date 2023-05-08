Hernandez Diaz trial continued to later in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Clerk of Courts says the trial for Oscar Hernandez Diaz is to be continued to a time period of either late September to October later this year.

Hernandez Diaz is accused of fatally stabbing a man named Abraham Olvera in March of 2022 with his brother, Isaac.

The clerk of courts say it is because of the defendant needing an interpreter — because of Hernandez Diaz being primarily Spanish-speaking — and there is a scheduling conflict in getting the interpreter.

Isaac has already pled guilty to attempted felonious assault in February, and he will not be sentenced until Oscar’s trial is close to being over.

At this time, there is no new trial date set for the Hernandez Diaz trial.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

