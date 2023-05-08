PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday the High on Hope recovery event will return for the first time since 2019. The event will take place at the PHS stadium football field from 12-4 p.m.

This event is planned to help people with their journey of recovery.

“These days are important for people in recovery and even for our community as a whole because for the people in recovery it’s nothing like gathering with other people that have been through the same thing you’ve been through. You hear stories that encourage you, edify you and lift you up and those are great things to be apart of and while at these events you also find resources you can be connected with in the community, support systems and things like that,”

Events like these don’t only help those recovering but it also helps the loved ones around them as well.

“Often times when we see someone stuck in addiction we only think about the person in addiction and one thing that I’ve learned in doing this for almost a decade now is that the family suffers just as much. They’re just as sick as the person that has the addiction so if the family doesn’t take part in the recovery what happens often times is they stay sick,”

But the help of an event like this doesn’t stop at loved ones. It helps the entire community from neighbor to neighbor.

“For our community I believe it’s very important too. We have been fighting this problem here for eight years in the MOV and since I came here we have constantly been fighting and trying to push back the drug problem that we have here in our city and so it’s good for us sometimes to see how big of an impact we’ve had in our city,”

Events like these help everyone involved and together we can become a better community.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.