Memorial Health Foundation’s 2023 fashion show raised $128,931

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health Foundation’s executive director said this year’s fashion show raised $128,931.

Jarrett Stull said this is a record. This year’s total amounts to over $28,000 more than last year’s.

Funds raised go towards the Cancer Center Patient Emergency Fund and the Breast Health Fund. This helps local cancer patients get medication, wigs, transportation to and from appointments, and more.

“This community is so generous and we’re so lucky to be part of it in how people come out to support each other in our times of need…,” Stull said.

According to Stull, the fashion show is an 18 year old tradition in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

