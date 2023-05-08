Obituary: Allen, Michael Clarence

Michael Clarence Allen, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 6, 2023 from Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

He was born on August 3, 1953 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Clarence and Anna Jones Allen.

Big Mike graduated from Parkersburg High School.  He played football and was the starting point guard on PHS’s last state championship basketball team.  He attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. on a football scholarship and always loved sports and coaching.  Mike retired from Momentive Performance Materials, formerly Union Carbide, in Friendly, WV after twenty-six years of service.

Michael is survived by his wife of forty-two years Cyndi, three children Mikey Allen, Anthony Allen, Jade Allen, two grandsons Cameron Allen, Jax Allen, brothers and sisters Lawrence Jones (Betty) of St. Pete, FL, Judy Allen, Deborah Allen Pettty (Henry) of Atlanta, GA, Henry Allen of Parkersburg, several nieces and nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dickey” Allen.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks and gratefulness to the entire staff at Cedar Grove Assisted Living.  Although Mike was there for a short time, he was treated with kindness and respect.

A memorial service will be held 1 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Lisa Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

