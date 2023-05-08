Obituary: Grayson, John Allan

John Allan Grayson
John Allan Grayson(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Allan Grayson, 64 Of Marietta, Ohio was born May 29, 1958, and passed away on May, 5th 2023 he is preceded in death by both parents John and Selmaa Grayson, and one nephew Garrett l McCutcheon. He is survived by his sister Janell McCutcheon and Leroy, two nephews Christopher McCutcheon and Bridget, Chad McCutcheon, and Sarah, and 6 nieces and nephews, He was a 1977 graduate of MHS He loved art, camping his family, and friends.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge
Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith place in the Ohio APME Broadcast awards.
Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek receive awards in Ohio AP Broadcast Awards

Latest News

Obituary: Johnson, Douglas Brain
Sarah Eliza Samples
Obituary: Samples, Sarah Eliza
Nancy Kay Woodrum
Obituary: Woodrum, Nancy Kay
Obituary: Allen, Michael Clarence