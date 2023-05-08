Obituary: Grayson, John Allan

John Allan Grayson, 64 Of Marietta, Ohio was born May 29, 1958, and passed away on May, 5th 2023 he is preceded in death by both parents John and Selmaa Grayson, and one nephew Garrett l McCutcheon. He is survived by his sister Janell McCutcheon and Leroy, two nephews Christopher McCutcheon and Bridget, Chad McCutcheon, and Sarah, and 6 nieces and nephews, He was a 1977 graduate of MHS He loved art, camping his family, and friends.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

