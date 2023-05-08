Obituary: Hopkins, David E.

David Eugene Hopkins, 80 of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord, May 7, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. He was born March 12, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late David R. and Gladys P. Hall Hopkins.

Mr. Hopkins retired from E. I. DuPont after 42 years and one day of service. He retired as a Power House Technician. He was a long-time member of the Celebration Center Church in Belpre where he served as head usher and maintenance man and could be counted on to do any task asked of him for the church.

David was a Wirt High School graduate, class of 1961 and long-time volunteer for the Elizabeth and Blennerhassett Fire Departments. He served in the National Guard, 1092 Engineering Battalion. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the AARP and the Oldies Wheelers ATV Club.

Surviving is his loving wife of 21 years, “Genny” Genevieve (King) Hopkins, daughter Melody Lasure (Bo) of Charleston, WV, son Brian David Hopkins of Parkersburg, granddaughter Carly Renae Lasure of Tucson, AZ, brother Jerry Hopkins (Kathy) of Elizabeth, sister Martha Slusher of Richmond, VA, sister Carolyn Ruth Longwell (Newman) of Warren, OH, sister-in-law Mary Hopkins of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Mullenax Hopkins, brother Kenneth Hopkins and sisters: Patricia Ann Bain and Judy Brooks.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2PM at the Celebration Center Church in Belpre, OH. Interment will follow at the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

