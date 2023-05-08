Obituary: Hopkins, David E.

David E. Hopkins
David E. Hopkins(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Eugene Hopkins, 80 of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord, May 7, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.  He was born March 12, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late David R. and Gladys P. Hall Hopkins.

Mr. Hopkins retired from E. I. DuPont after 42 years and one day of service.  He retired as a Power House Technician.  He was a long-time member of the Celebration Center Church in Belpre where he served as head usher and maintenance man and could be counted on to do any task asked of him for the church.

David was a Wirt High School graduate, class of 1961 and long-time volunteer for the Elizabeth and Blennerhassett Fire Departments.  He served in the National Guard, 1092 Engineering Battalion.  He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the AARP and the Oldies Wheelers ATV Club.

Surviving is his loving wife of 21 years, “Genny” Genevieve (King) Hopkins, daughter Melody Lasure (Bo) of Charleston, WV, son Brian David Hopkins of Parkersburg, granddaughter Carly Renae Lasure of Tucson, AZ, brother Jerry Hopkins (Kathy) of Elizabeth, sister Martha Slusher of Richmond, VA, sister Carolyn Ruth Longwell (Newman) of Warren, OH, sister-in-law Mary Hopkins of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Mullenax Hopkins, brother Kenneth Hopkins and sisters:  Patricia Ann Bain and Judy Brooks.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2PM at the Celebration Center Church in Belpre, OH.  Interment will follow at the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.  Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Six arrested following investigation in Washington County
generic fire truck
Portion of I-77 has one lane closed due to vehicle fire
A McDowell County man who was wanted by U.S. Marshal Services for first degree murder has been...
W. Va. man wanted for first-degree murder apprehended in North Carolina
The event is rain or shine.
PTSD and suicide awareness memorial monument to be unveiled in Marietta
Stephanie Wright pleads guilty to misdemeanor in 2021 drug charge
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty 2021 drug charge

Latest News

Obituary: Miller, Ada Heater
Johnny William Stephens
Obituary: Stephens, Johnny William
Obituary: Allen, Michael Clarence
John Allan Grayson
Obituary: Grayson, John Allan