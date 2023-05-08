Obituary: Johnson, Douglas Brain

Douglas Brain Johnson, 35, of Parkersburg died May 2, 2023 at his residence.

He was born to Tammy Lane and Douglas Johnson.

He was a hard worker and had a big heart.

In addition to his mother and father he is survived by 3 sons; Jeffrey Johnson, Landin Mathewson, and Joshua Johnson, and 1 daughter Adilynn Johnson. Three brothers James, Bo, Cody and 4 sisters Dawn, Kindra, Sasha, and Leah. Two grandmothers Maxine and Pearl and grandfather Bob. Along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by grandfather Albert and Papaw Jack.

Service will be Friday at 11:00am at Leavitt Funeral Home and visitation will be Thursday 5:00-8:00

