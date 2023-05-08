Obituary: Miller, Ada Heater

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ada Heater Miller, 84, of Parkersburg, fell asleep in death, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at home.

She was born on June 7, 1938, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late John Ralph and Addie Spears Heater.

Ada was a faithful member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and she loved her Jehovah’s Witness family. She also enjoyed gardening and arts & crafts.

She leaves two daughters, Jeannie Huss and Anita Kesterson (Dwayne); two sons, Ervan Miller (Cathy) and Robert Paul Miller (Terry); brother, John Ralph Heater “Uncle Johnny” (Lil); grandchildren, Beamer Huss, Travis Kesterson, Justin Kesterson, Robert “Bobby” Miller Jr., Brandon Miller, Andrew “Andy” Miller, Amanda Gaston, Samantha Gaston, Curtis Gaston, Rusty Miller, and Steve Gaston; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervan R. Miller; daughter, April Gaston; and sister, Mary Lou Butts.

A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1814 Gihon Road, Parkersburg. She will be laid in rest with a private graveside service in the Skidmore Cemetery, Dallison, Wood County, WV, beside her husband.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist with Ada’s final arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort by signing the guestbook.

