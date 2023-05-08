Obituary: Snider, Donald Maxwell

Donald Maxwell Snider, 72, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born April 14, 1951 in Coal Fork, WV, a son of the late Willard James and Hazel Etta (Veon) Snider. He was a graduate of Calhoun County High School with the class of 1969. Following high school, Don began a 50 plus year career as a truck driver. In addition to being a truck driver, Don’s great passion in life was farming. The Snider McDonald Farm now known today as the Snider Family Farm is where Don enjoyed tending to his Draft and Tennessee Walker horses and his Angus and Angus Cross cattle with his family.

Don was a devout Christian man who attended Bethany Church in Ritchie County for many years where he led Sunday School. He loved hunting, especially coon hunting with his prized dog, Susie by his side. He was a member of the RC Car Club, loved Mopars, going camping with his family, and listening to gospel bluegrass and Southern gospel music.

Don was very proud of his sons. He enjoyed watching them in sporting events over the years and attending many wrestling tournaments. Don’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved being around them and he greatly enjoyed attending Raelyn’s sporting events.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda (McDonald) Snider whom were married in 1978; his sons, John Snider (Daisy) of Doddridge County, WV; Mark Snider (Tiffany) of Smithville, WV, and Todd Snider (Wendy) of Harrisville, WV; his grandchildren, Raelyn Snider, Bowen Snider, Lukas Snider, and Keegan Snider; brothers and sisters, James Snider (Linda) Big Springs, WV; Janice Blair of Five Forks, WV; Jeanie Hickman (Alfred) of Elizabeth, WV, and Timothy Snider (Lisa) of Big Springs, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Snider and an infant sister, Susan.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastors Alfred Hickman and Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery near Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be from 11am-2pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

