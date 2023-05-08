Obituary: Stephens, Johnny William

Johnny William Stephens, 80, of Mineral Wells, WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 22, 1943 in Front Royal, VA, a son of the late William Stephens and Edna Parsons Stephens.

Johnny retired from Dupont after 38 years. He then began working his dream job at J.C. Bosley driving a dump truck for 18 years until the age of 79. He was an avid member of the Big Island Run Church in Elizabeth, WV. Also, a member of the Wirt Masonic Lodge #82 AF and AM. Johnny enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, trapping, fishing, and most of all spending time with all of his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

He is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Cheryl L. Stephens; two daughters, Terri Smith (Russell) of Mineral Wells, WV and Mary Hamrick (Allen) of Largo, FL; a son, John Stephens (Chasity) of Elizabeth, WV; six grandchildren, William Smith (Kristyn), Joseph Smith, Jessica Hamrick (Connor Scott), John Tyler “JT” Stephens (Mary), Kylie Drake (Nathan), and Addison Stephens; two great grandchildren, Gianna Scott and Jensyn Drake; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Hale.

A Celebration of Life for Johnny will be held 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Big Tygart United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 3722 Southern Highway, Mineral Wells, WV 26150. All are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Big Tygart Cemetery, 276 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, WV 26150.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Stephens family.

