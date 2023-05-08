Obituary: Stephens, Lisa Kathleen

Lisa Kathleen Stephens, 64, of Vienna, WV, passed away May 6, 2023 at her residence under the loving care of her family.

She was born on October 26, 1958 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Glenn Earl and Dorothy Jeanne Lyons Hicks.

Lisa graduated from Parkersburg High School. She attended WVU of Parkersburg for four years for an accounting degree. She worked for the City of Vienna for well over twenty years. Lisa enjoyed animals, especially her love for horses. She began scrapbooking many years ago and had many scrapbooking friends. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her church family. She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and enjoyed working at the welcome center on Sundays.

Lisa is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years Joe Stephens, sons Jeremy Stephens, Jacob Stephens, brother Jonathan Hicks (Lois), nieces and nephew Heather, Alisha, Laury, Tara, Zachery, her beloved mother in law Joyce Stephens, sisters in law Julie Miller (Steve), Jennifer Ortt (Jon), brother in law Jason Stephens (Bonnie) nieces and nephew Shawn, Ashley, Samantha, Jessica, Jaylie, Cassie, and other extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Diana Dye.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Casey Dawson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

