Obituary: Woodrum, Nancy Kay

Nancy Kay Woodrum went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2023. She left behind a legacy of devotion to family and friends, and service to God and her community. She was born in Charleston, WV and grew up on the West Side attending Humphrey’s Memorial Methodist Church. She graduated in 1956 from Stonewall Jackson High School, where she was a cheerleader and involved in numerous school and community activities. She graduated in 1960 from Marshall College (now University), with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics, and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

Nancy Kay married Paul J. Miller and moved to Parkersburg, WV where she was employed as a Child Welfare social worker. She quickly became involved in the community through the Parkersburg-Marietta Panhellenic (President & Vice President), Junior Woman’s Club (Chairman), and Wood County Heart Association (Fundraising Chair). She proudly raised three boys in the Cedar Grove area of Wood County and served as an active member of both the First Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. She was a long-time Home Economics teacher at Parkersburg High School where she enjoyed building strong life-management skills in her students.

After the death of her second husband, Herbert L. Doak, Nancy Kay moved to the Williamstown, WV area and became active in both the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown and The Fields community. She became a long-time dedicated student in the Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). She held a deep Christian faith and served as a witness to countless others, assisting with their spiritual journey.

Nancy Kay was a proud, dutiful, and dedicated mother, tireless with the love and support she shared with her three sons. She adored her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren and she felt blessed to have created so many wonderful memories with them all. She had been a strong patient advocate and dedicated care giver for several ill family members including her mother and father.

Nancy Kay truly loved and cherished her extensive lifelong network of close friends and extended family, and enjoyed keeping up with their latest activities. They helped support and sustain her to remain active and independent. She was known for being a personable social connector, and organizer of gatherings for family, friends, and community. These ranged from hosting or playing in various Bridge Clubs, to week-long reunions for extended family from across the country.

Nancy Kay fondly recalled coming of age during the special post-war time period in American history and loved her country. She conducted in-depth family research which led to membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was truly talented in preparing delicious meals and desserts from her vast recipe collection. She often made or mended clothes and costumes for her children and grandchildren using her early Singer sewing machine. Her self-enjoyment came from working the daily crossword puzzle, reading the newspaper and books, listening to the Paul Harvey radio show, or watching The Lawrence Welk Show and Wheel of Fortune on TV.

Nancy Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Lester R. and Ruth M. (nee Page) Woodrum. She is survived by: her three sons, Curtis Miller (Ginger) of Vienna WV, Craig Mueller of Shady Spring WV, and Patrick Miller (Rebekah) of Arlington VA; brother David L. Woodrum (Betsy) of Morgantown WV; grandchildren: Brittany Meadows (Kelly), Lexi Miller Adkins (Andrew), Keegan Mueller, Kadee Mueller, Kolten Mueller, Kerianna Mueller, and Danicka Miller; and great grandchildren: Beau Meadows, Forbes Meadows, and Miller “Millie” Meadows.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street, Parkersburg, WV. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown, 304 W 5th Street, Williamstown WV, followed by a 2:30 PM graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, 4301 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Facebook at: FUMCWilliamstownWV Both services will be officiated by Pastor Helen Oates.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy Kay’s honor to her church, First United Methodist Church of Williamstown, www.fumcwilliamstown.us/qive, 304-375- 6386.

Condolences and memories may be left at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

