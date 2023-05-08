Silent Battle Memorial has been unveiled at Gold Star Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon the Silent Battle Memorial made by Anita Miller was unveiled at a ceremony.

Many veterans and active duty members came to show their support and honor for those who lost the battle with post stress and depression.

Miller got the call from Silent Battle Committee founder, Jared Smith, and says she knew immediately how much this meant to him.

“He called me and it was just so beautiful to see the love he had for his community and how much he was willing to do and go to what depths to create something for his community,” Miller said.

This monument gives people in the community a place they can openly talk about their true emotions.

“The point of this thing is to bring people together to have a place to create a space where this is a natural thing to talk about. In a lot of places you can’t talk about suicide, you can’t do that when you’re running to the grocery store or run into people you can’t talk about that. This is the natural place to bring that,” said Miller.

People who can come together and talk like Lt. Col. Tom Whiteman.

“For millennia we’ve always thought mental problems, stress problems, mental health issues were things that we couldn’t talk about and they weren’t welcomed in our society and Marietta in a sense is shouting yes we can talk about that,” Whiteman said.

Whiteman says events like today are a great step forward but there is still much work to be done.

